‘Oplan Katok’ yields 91 loose firearms

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) conducted “Oplan Katok” across Central Luzon from August 1 to 31, 2024.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, PRO-3 director, said a total of 91 loose firearms were surrendered by gun owners to authorities during the month-long operation.

Under its nationwide initiative, Hidalgo said the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted house-to-house to remind firearm holders to renew their gun licenses or surrender unregistered firearms for safekeeping under police custody.

He said the surrender of firearms shows the program’s effectiveness in promoting public safety.

"This serves as a reminder that owning a firearm is a serious responsibility, and every gun owner must comply with the law and remain accountable," he said.