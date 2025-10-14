Ordinance to protect human rights defenders pushed

The City Government of San Fernando, through the 9th Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP), conducted a public hearing on the proposed ordinance that will protect human rights defenders on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Heroes Hall.

Barangay chairmen and secretaries; policemen, members of Violence Against Women and Their Children (VAWC) desks of the Philippine National Police local officials were present during the hearing.

The proposed ordinance seeks to safeguard the rights and freedom of individuals and organizations advocating for human rights in the city.

The measure includes the creation of a Human Rights Division under the City Legal Office.

It also calls for the designation of freedom parks for peaceful assemblies.

Aside from these, the proposed ordinance also stipulates the implementation of human rights education and information programs in schools and communities.

The public hearing was organized by the SP Committee on Human Rights and Social Justice.

City Councilor Reggie “G4” David authored the proposed ordinance. He was joined by Councilors Noel Tulabut, Harvey Quiwa, Ate Kay Pineda, Jayson Castro Sicat, and Elmer Bengco.

David cited the establishment of the Human Rights Action Center (HRAC) and the network of Barangay Human Rights Action Officers, "to ensure that San Fernando is a city that upholds dignity, justice, and equality for all."

Once passed, the ordinance will institutionalize mechanisms that will protect human rights defenders in the public and private sector against threats, discrimination, and intimidation to ensure their role in promoting peace, democracy, and good governance in the city, the local government said.

The proposed ordinance states that Human Rights Defenders include lawyers, journalists, advocates, and non-government organizations or civil society workers, Barangay Human Rights Action Officers and other community volunteers, faith-based or civic group workers, and ordinary citizens who document and report human rights abuses or help victims.

The city officials said the measure aims to protect any individual or group in San Fernando who works to defend people’s rights, ensuring they are not harassed, threatened, or “red-tagged” for their actions. (Press Release)