Organic expo held at Marquee Mall

CITY OFSANFERNANDO --The Department of Agriculture (DA) for Central Luzon Agribusiness led this year’s Central Luzon Natural and Organic Products Expo (CNOPEX) at the at Marquee Mall in Angeles City recently in a bid to promote organic agriculture.

The program was initiated by the DA Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD)in partnership with Local Government Units (LGUs) and other groups.

“This annual event was attended by farmers and practitioners of organic farming from Central Luzon, showcasing a diverse range of organic and natural products,” the DA said.

The booths from Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales featured organic foods, natural beauty items, health supplements, and eco-friendly household goods from local farms and businesses in the region.

“The purpose of this program is to promote awareness of the importance of healthy and organic living, strengthen regional trade, and encourage sustainable agricultural practices and environmental responsibility,” the DA added.