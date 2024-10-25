Organic Products Expo held in Angeles City

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – Scores of farm exhibitors joined this year’s Organic Products Expo (CNOPEX) at the Marquee Mall in Angeles City recently in line with the celebration of the 10 Regional Organic Agriculture Congress.

This year’s event runs with the theme “Kabuhayang OA, Kinabukasang OK: PGS Pinalakas para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

Farmer exhibitors, food processors, and cooperatives from the different provinces of the region showcased their organic products during the event.

Produce and food products were sold to locals at reasonable prices.

The event was led by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) in collaboration with Local Government Units (LGU).

The DA said root crops, vegetables, poultry, and fish were sold at farm gate prices.

There were also processed food like chips, sweetened fruits, packed nuts, mushrooms among others.

The purpose of this annual event is to showcase organic and natural products from the various provinces of Central Luzon.

The DA said that the event promotes organic farming practices.

The agency added that the activity promotes organic farming as it is “sustainable and of less ecological impact to the environment.”