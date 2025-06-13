Organized fuel smuggling ring uncovered in Lubao depot raid

Authorities have cracked down on what appears to be a major fuel smuggling operation in Pampanga following a nighttime raid on illegal fuel depots in Barangays Prado Siongco and Lauc Pao, both in Lubao town, Wednesday, June 5.

Led by Police Regional Office 3 (PNP PRO3) under Regional Director Brigadier General Jean S. Fajardo, the operation exposed a “paihi” scheme allegedly orchestrated by a highly organized syndicate, with reported links to a retired police officer.

Around 50 industrial fuel containers — each with a capacity of 1,000 liters — were confiscated from the Lubao facility. Surveillance reports indicated that up to 18 trucks, each carrying approximately 2,000 liters of fuel from Bataan, were offloading at the site daily.

A source familiar with the investigation revealed that a retired police officer, known only by the surname Mendoza, is believed to be the ringleader. “The raid could have been more successful if it hadn’t been leaked,” the source added.

Seven individuals, including truck drivers and security personnel, were arrested during the simultaneous operation. Police also seized sachets of dried marijuana and shabu at the site.

Investigators said drivers involved in the smuggling scheme earned roughly P20 per liter delivered — a profit margin that made the illegal activity appealing despite the risks involved.

Authorities believe the network extends beyond Lubao, with similar illegal fuel depots reportedly operating in Floridablanca and Porac. Broader investigations are now underway to uncover the full scope of the operation.

Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda condemned the depot as a public hazard, highlighting the risks of storing flammable fuel in residential areas. She confirmed the seized fuel would be moved to a secure location.

Under Philippine law, fuel smuggling carries penalties of up to eight years in prison and fines reaching P10 million. Individuals caught distributing untaxed or unmarked fuel also face prosecution under the Fuel Marking Program.

Authorities continue to trace the syndicate’s operations and are urging citizens to report suspicious fuel activities.

“This isn’t just illegal — it’s a serious danger to public safety,” said Fajardo. “We are determined to dismantle criminal networks like this that put lives at risk and hurt legitimate businesses.”

The recent raid in Lubao shows how serious and dangerous fuel smuggling has become. What’s more worrying is that a retired police officer is said to be behind it, which suggests that people with inside knowledge may be helping these illegal operations.

Smuggling fuel may bring quick money, but it puts many lives at risk — especially when large amounts of gasoline are stored near homes. This kind of activity is not just illegal, it’s unsafe.

The government needs to act fast and the public should stay alert. Stopping this doesn’t just protect businesses — it protects communities.