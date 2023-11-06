Our Blessed Mother warns; “Bad shepherds will open wide doors”

News is that the first part of the Synod on Synodality held in the Vatican last month concluded with disappointment for traditionalists. It ended in the manner of homilies of priests in local churches, at least here in Pampanga, wherein much is said about temporal issues, with nary a mention of everlasting life.

The recent Synod, whose Part 2 will be held in October next year, reportedly had “moral omissions” such as no mention of Redeemer, redemption, evil, the sacrament of Confession, penance, sin, hell, Purgatory, etc.

Indeed, after the Synod, German Bishop Georg Batzing boasted the propensity of the Synod to revise the Catholic sexual ethics as an “Enormous step forward.”

Just wait for the Synod’s Part 2 and conclude with more certainty that the prophecy about October this year, as revealed to Fr. Oliveira, would indeed unroll the Great Tribulation in the years to come just as the turmoil between Israel and Hamas, which also erupted last October, seems on the path of spreading.

This calls to mind the prophecy of Archbishop Fulton J Sheen quoted in the book Communism and the Conscience of the West published way back in 1948. He said:

“[Satan] will set up a Counter-church, which will be the ape of the Church. It will have all the notes and characteristics of the Church, but in reverse and emptied of its divine content.... The False Prophet will have a religion without a cross. A religion without a world to come. A religion to destroy religions. There will be a counterfeit Church. Christ’s Church will be one, and the False Prophet will create the other.

“The false Church will be worldly, ecumenical, and global. It will be a loose federation of churches and religions, forming some type of global association, a world parliament of Churches. It will be emptied of all divine content; it will be the mystical body of the Antichrist. The Mystical Body on earth today will have its Judas Iscariot, and he will be the False Prophet. Satan will recruit him from our bishops.”

Indeed, Our Blessed Mother also warned about “bad shepherds” in her message to mystic Pedro Regis on Oct 17 this year, even as she called on the faithful to keep faith in the true Church. She said:

“Dear children, your hope and salvation is in my Son Jesus alone. Wait on the Lord with joy. In Him is your complete happiness. Seek the treasures of Heaven. Everything in this life passes, but the grace of God within you will be eternal. Do not be discouraged. Even in the midst of tribulations, believe that everything will end well for the righteous.

“Whatever happens, remain faithful to my Son Jesus. Do not depart from prayer, for only thus can you bear the weight of the trials that will come.

“Bad shepherds will open wide doors and a great multitude will head towards the spiritual abyss. I suffer because for what happens to you. Seek strength in the sacrament of confession and in the Eucharist. Do not forget: your weapon of defense is the truth.

“This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”

That the Great Tribulation has already started was confirmed in the message of the Blessed Mother to Medjugorje visionary Marija last Oct. 25 when she said as follows:

“Dear children! Winds of evil, hatred and peacelessness are blowing through the earth to destroy lives. That is why the Most High sent me to you, to lead you towards the way of peace and unity with God and people. You, little children, are my extended hands: pray, fast and offer sacrifices for peace – the treasure for which every heart yearns. Thank you for having responded to my call.”

Meanwhile, I am sharing past messages from Heaven, as revealed to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla:

The Blessed Mother on Sept 29. 2010: “The earth will shake: I call you not to forget that wherever there dwells a soul devoted to the Most Holy Trinity and who prays the Holy Trisagion, a lessening of the scourges will be granted.”

On Nov. 2, 2011: “This humanity lives in permanent deafness and has closed its ears to the voice of conscience. Because of this, sin is growing by the moment. The fact is that what you are seeing now is only the beginning of what is to come.

“Times will come when conscience will be totally erased within the human race: hearts will be blackened, God will be banished and I will be totally erased. These will be times of spiritual desolation because evil will reign throughout the earth.”

On July 12, 2015: “The Father’s House will not turn away from protecting His children, therefore He will offer humanity His Envoy so that through the Divine Word, he would encourage and rescue souls for My Son. He will give him wisdom coming from the Holy Spirit so that souls would no longer be lost, so that the righteous will not be lost and so that the Holy Remnant would be united.”

And then from Our Lord Jesus Christ on Nov. 11, 2014: “Do not forget that Rome will lose the Faith and will be the seat of the Antichrist from where the latter will win battles through great wonders, but My People will not remain alone; I will send the one who will help My People, and this Envoy will confront the forces of evil. He will carry My Word in his mouth: like fire he will burn up the snares of the Antichrist.”