Our first family camping experience

As an elementary student, one of the clubs or organizations that I joined was the Girl Scouts of the Philippines or GSP. I was in Garde 5 when I became a Girl Scout Troop Leader. Aside from the pinning and investiture rites, camping at the school field area was a highly anticipated activity. Unfortunately, my mother did not allow me to join this overnight affair. My first official camping trip was the final examination of our PE camping class when I was a college student. As far as I remember, our class went to Mt. Banahaw via Quezon province. As a parent, I wanted my kids to experience camping since they have not joined the Boy Scouts of the Philippines in their schools. My husband, a very active BSP Scout in school, agreed to the idea of us planning our first-ever family camping trip.

We took the opportunity last week during the Holy Week to finally push through with this activity. Luckily, Sinagtala Farm Resort in Orani, Bataan offers this experience along with other fun-filled activities and adventure rides. In a nutshell, here are the things that we did to prepare for this memorable family bonding activity:

1. Book or reserve a camping spot at Campo Tala Rainforest and Mountain Camp Site.

Campo Tala staff are very active in answering queries via Facebook Messenger and text messaging. The rates are very affordable and the facility is highly secured by its very kind and helpful staff. The camping site is located beside one of the three pools which may be accessed for free after paying the tent-pitching fee. It is also near adventure rides and attractions such as the Zipline, Sky Bike, Sky Bridge, and Karting. For interested campers, the website link is https://www.sinagtala.ph/campotala.

2. Prepare the camping essentials.

The basic camping equipment includes a waterproof tent, sleeping mats, solar lights, cooking utensils, food, and other survival tools. For first-time campers like us, there's no need to worry since most, if not all, are available on online shopping sites such as Shopee and Lazada. Here's a sample camping equipment checklist courtesy of LoveTheOutdoors.com: http://www.lovetheoutdoors.com/camping/checklists.htm

3. Research the route and pathway leading to the campsite.

For beginners like us, there's a need to know what type of road leads to the site since our vehicle may not be able to navigate rough roads in some camping sites. Luckily for us, Sinagtala Farm Resort is already a highly developed site, that's why sedans and smaller vehicles are welcome there.

4. Enjoy the experience!

Camping on most sites offers the needed relaxation away from the online world. This brings us the time to enjoy nature and the solitude away from our busy and stressful lives. Every camping experience teaches us and gives us the knowledge to prepare better for the next camping adventure!

After our first family camping trip at Campo Tala, we are on a hunt for the next perfect spot for our next family adventure! There is an opportunity to upgrade our camping equipment and learn more from camping experts through online groups and clubs. As seen in Disney Pixar's movie titled Up, "Adventure is out there!"