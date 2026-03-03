OUR HOME’s TOP 2026 DESIGN TRENDS TO REFRESH YOUR SPACE

OUR HOME paves the way for an exciting 2026 in furniture, furnishings, and accessories as it unveils its top design trends for the year ahead. Designed to inspire fresh perspectives on modern living, these trends reflect how homes are evolving into more personal, restorative, and expressive spaces.
TREND: THE GREAT WHITE WAY
The palette is clean and crisp for 2026 as white and other neutrals create a splash in color trends. Everything comes out bright and airy in the year 2026. This is accounting for Cloud also being declared the color of the year and there is a reason for that. For 2026, walls, floors and ceilings are given a bare treatment to allow surfaces to breathe and just take in the calm and the cool of white.
Why it works:
White and neutral palettes instantly create a sense of openness, calm, and visual clarity. They reflect light beautifully, making spaces feel larger and more breathable while offering a timeless backdrop that works across different home sizes and lifestyles.
Try this at home:
Use white or off-white as a base for walls or large furniture pieces, then layer in warmth through textured upholstery, cushions, or rugs. Keep accessories minimal and tone-on-tone to maintain a clean, serene look.
TREND: BACK TO NATURE
This year will see a resurgence in anything and everything organic and sustainable. Furniture pieces will stand out as being fashioned by nature itself as wood and other natural materials as a driving force in design. The raw appeal of natural wood and the sustainable power of woven textures will see furniture and accessories embracing this trend. Shapes and forms will be seamless, curved and rectilinear flowing smoothly and organically creating spaces that are calm and soothing, restful and relaxed.
Why it works:
Natural materials bring warmth, texture, and authenticity into the home while promoting a more mindful, grounded way of living. This trend responds to the growing desire for spaces that feel restorative and connected to nature.
Try this at home:
Introduce wood and other natural as statement pieces, such as accent chairs, side tables, or shelving. Complement them with neutral fabrics and soft lighting to enhance the calming, organic feel.
TREND: FAT IS IN
Furniture proportions are going to be excessive, overstuffed and oversized. This is to emphasize comfort above all that is aligned with providing atmospheres that eliminate stress and chaos. It gives the feeling of being cuddled, being hugged and just falling carelessly in the arms of an ultra-comfortable sofa or bed. Accentuating the need for rest, these fat pieces of furniture become a sanctuary for the body and a stimulus for the senses – tactile, textured and luxurious.
Why it works:
Oversized, plush furniture answers the modern need for comfort, rest, and emotional well-being. These pieces create inviting spaces that encourage slowing down, relaxation, and everyday indulgence.
Try this at home:
Choose a deep, cushioned sofa, a generously padded bedframe, or a plush recliner. Balance the volume with neutral colors and clean surroundings so the space feels cozy, not crowded.
TREND: COORDINATING AND COMBINING
Mixing and matching pieces around the house becomes an exercise in eclecticism in 2026. A dining table can see a mélange of six different dining chairs thrown into the mix and living rooms can elicit prints and patterns thrown together and different pieces of furniture combined to create an Avante-garde yet coordinated approach. This exhibits an air of creativity, a splash of whimsy yet a well-curated mix.
Why it works:
This trend allows personal expression and creativity to take center stage, resulting in interiors that feel collected rather than overly styled. When thoughtfully curated, mixed elements feel intentional, dynamic, and visually engaging.
Try this at home:
Mix dining chairs in similar tones but varied shapes or combine patterned cushions with plain upholstery. Anchor the look with a shared color palette to keep the mix cohesive.
TREND: EARTHY and ELEGANT
Textures are raw, yet they feel resplendent. For this new year, terracotta, earthenware and clay are the big names in accessories and accoutrements. This mix provides an ode to the organic and sustainable, but the approach is different – creating a textural paradox that stems from something earthy yet presented in an elegant finish. This mix is something that allows the home the natural ambiance of earth but with a posh and sophisticated appeal to it.
Why it works:
Earth-based materials add depth and warmth while refined finishes elevate the overall look. This balance creates spaces that feel grounded yet sophisticated, organic yet polished.
Try this at home:
Style shelves, tables, or consoles with ceramic vases, clay décor, or textured planters. Pair these accessories with clean-lined furniture and neutral tones to let the materials stand out.
This 2026, watch out for all these top design trends unfolding in all OUR HOME branches nationwide. The beauty of these trends is that they can be embraced individually or layered together for a more impactful and resonant look.
