OUR HOME’s TOP 2026 DESIGN TRENDS TO REFRESH YOUR SPACE

OUR HOME paves the way for an exciting 2026 in furniture, furnishings, and accessories as it unveils its top design trends for the year ahead. Designed to inspire fresh perspectives on modern living, these trends reflect how homes are evolving into more personal, restorative, and expressive spaces.

TREND: THE GREAT WHITE WAY

The palette is clean and crisp for 2026 as white and other neutrals create a splash in color trends. Everything comes out bright and airy in the year 2026. This is accounting for Cloud also being declared the color of the year and there is a reason for that. For 2026, walls, floors and ceilings are given a bare treatment to allow surfaces to breathe and just take in the calm and the cool of white.

Why it works:

White and neutral palettes instantly create a sense of openness, calm, and visual clarity. They reflect light beautifully, making spaces feel larger and more breathable while offering a timeless backdrop that works across different home sizes and lifestyles.