Our Lord Jesus last Feb. 19: “It is a time for preparation”

The recent messages from Heaven are explicit about mankind already being in apocalyptic times and, yes, about many who thus have to enter into eternity. Indeed, many lives are already being taken in spreading wars and cataclysmic disasters in many countries.

It pays to seriously consider eternity- a diplomatic way of really saying that we should contemplate more about death, rather, what happens after earthly demise.

In God’s mercy and love for mankind, there is no shortage of information in regard to this. I have shared in this space the testimonies of holy people, including Austrian Maria Simma who spent years of her life having souls from Purgatory as guests in her small cottage, her experiences being put on record to provide mankind with details on how it is after earthly death.

In recent years, messages from Heaven confirm eternity, such as in the case of the Garabandal apparitions of the Blessed Mother Mary and even Our Lord Jesus Christ in the 1960s, as well as in the continuing Marian apparitions in Medjugorje in the former Yugoslavia (now Bosnia-Herzegovina) since 1981. While both events still await formal approval by the Church, their authenticity could be gleaned from the fact that St. Padre Pio and St. Pope John Paul II openly declared faith in them.

And so to boost our faith in the afterlife and strengthen our spiritual resolve to overcome pending impositions of the Antichrist (whose ascent is being prophesied thru mystics of our days), I am sharing the following relevant data from the Garabandal and Medjugorje apparitions.

In Garabandal, visionary Conchita Gonzalez once asked Our Lord Jesus: “When does one go to heaven? When one dies?”

Jesus replied: “One never dies.”

Conchita also asked Jesus whether St. Peter was always at Heaven’s gate to welcome people, and Our Lord, she recalled, said No.

In Medjugorje, Our Blessed Mother told visionary Ivanka:

“You go to Heaven in full conscience: that which you have now. At the moment of death, you are conscious of the separation of the body and soul. It is false to teach people that you are reborn many times and that you pass to different bodies. One is born only once. The body, drawn from the earth, decomposes after death; it never comes back to life again. Man receives a transfigured body.”

To Marija, another Medjugorje visionary, quoted our Blessed Mother as having told her that “our lives must be like a flower, and that we are here just in a passing way. Only eternal life does not pass. For that reason she urges us, and she asks us to think more of the spiritual life and of paradise. She said our life will be very different; our attitude toward life will be very different, when we think of the life after this one. And she said we shall really, truly understand that this life is only passing like a flower, and that here we are in this world in a passing path.”

And so to continue with prophetic revelations from Heaven, this time, from Our Lord Jesus through third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Feb. 19, 2024, as follows:

“Beloved children, receive My Blessing.

“Beloved little children: Continue on your inner change, on the way to conversion. Entrust yourselves to Me and My Most Holy Mother who protects you at all times.

“Be creatures of good, of blessing for all your brothers and sisters, radiating My Love at this time when lovelessness lives in hearts like a parasite.

“My children, you must prepare yourselves so that in the pressing moments that you will have to live because of the disobedience of mankind, you may keep away from yourselves the insidiousness, the fears and face all that comes with faith. Be the help for your fellow men so that they do not fall into despair and do not act rashly.

“The heavens will seem to burn, advancing from country to country and then darkening, do not move, stay where you are and offer yourselves to Me, recognize your faults and pray, pray.

“Beloved ones, My Mystical Body will suffer for loving Me in spirit and truth , you will suffer not only persecution, but the pain of living the contempt to which My children and those of My children of other beliefs who enter My Temples to profane Me, take Me.

“I mourn My children, I mourn before so many offenses, before so much profanation of what is sacred.

“Beloved children: My beloved Angel of Peace, My beloved envoy, is coming to help you. This creature of My House will come to you to show you true Love; My Love from which He has drunk and nourished His spirit to give it to mankind, who, not recognizing Him, will hate Him, and recognizing Him, will not accept Him.

“They will make him undergo great trials, they will wound him and persecute him by order of the Antichrist. My beloved St. Michael the Archangel will protect and defend him with His Shield. My Angel of Peace, My Envoy arrives to give Himself to each one who wishes to listen to Him and rediscover the way to My House.

“My Messenger…I brought him forward in a well known Marian Advocacy and they have not yet found him for lack of opening themselves to the revelations. He will be followed by women of faith and a group of My children of faith who will behold portents; they will respect and love him. His Word is from My House, his hallmark, My Love.

“Little children: Mature spiritually. Apostasy in My Church is imminent. The Devil knows that he does not have much time left and he is eager to present idolatry, lies and falsehood to My children in order to confuse them and thus increase his plunder of souls.

“It is a time for preparation, in the midst of the pain of this Lent. It is a time of spiritual strength through faith, hope and charity.

“Without forgetting that you have to fill your hands with good works, do not forget to fulfill those good works illuminated by My Holy Spirit and by the faith of those who love Me. I call you to be spiritually wise and to be knowledgeable of My Word, for I do not desire a pagan wisdom, but one centered on My Word which is and will be forever and ever.

“Pray My children, pray for the countries that will suffer earthquakes, among them: Argentina, Baja California, Costa Rica, Brazil, England, Mexico, Nicaragua.

“Pray My children, pray for your brothers, for those who being innocent are led to war.

“Pray My children, pray for those who fall in the Balkans and dismay humanity.

Pray My children, pray for one another.

“Being in Lent, be on spiritual alert: Let one be the brother's shoulder...Let another be the brother's hand...Let charity be another...Let there be another the love of neighbor....Be another the word that gives strength....Let another be the hand that lifts up the fallen....

“Pray in time and out of time. Evil does not stop even when My children stop in foolishness. Accept the trials with love and continue on the way before the Devil stops you.

“My beloved, you are not alone, do not fear, but fear to do evil. You are My beloved children and I look upon you with Love, with Eternal Love.

I bless you.” (End of quote.)