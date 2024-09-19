Our Lord Jesus: “What you do not expect will take place”

Priests in Australia have reported an unusual rise in the number of diabolical possessions in the country. Elsewhere in the world, demonic influences are manifesting more widely and openly, as if Satan is in a hurry to reap the most number of souls in the face of some deadline.

Indeed, messages from Heaven coursed through credible Catholic mystics of our days are consistent in warning mankind of chastisements as never before, with an unabashed declaration that the warnings are for all now living on earth, not for the next generations. There’s indeed some deadline here.

Mankind has already entered into its passion, one recent message declared, and the difficulties will last over “long years.”

Thus we have to prepare ourselves for trials that will test the limits of our faith, hope, and even charity. The mystics are therefore advising us to pray more and prepare both spiritually and physically.

Amid pending trials, it would be helpful to realize that sufferings can be transformed into redeeming passports to Heaven for us and for others, including those distanced from God. In this light, I am sharing the following anecdote involving St. Padre Pio:

“A woman went to see Father Pio asking him, ‘Tell me father, why am I so sick? Been for 30 years. It's true that I can perform my duties, but only in great pain.’

“To which Padre Pio replied: ‘That is a great favor, the Lord has chosen you to suffer! You've got two brothers living a really bad life, and your other relatives aren't much better. For the salvation of their souls you will suffer for two more years, after which you will be healed. You will have saved all those souls then. Every suffering is a favor.’”

Meanwhile, Our Lord Jesus Christ issued anew another message via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Sept. 12, 2024. Here is the message as translated from the original Spanish (including underscoring):

“Beloved children, I love you with Eternal Love: I COME IN SEARCH OF EACH ONE OF MY CHILDREN,

I DO NOT DESIRE THAT YOU BE LOST.

“YOU NEED TO WALK TOWARDS FREEDOM SO THAT THE SOUL ASPIRES TOWARDS MY HOUSE AND NOT TOWARDS SINFULNESS.

“At this time, human creatures do not aspire towards My House, instead they satisfy themselves in what is worldly, in base instincts, in the whims of the flesh, in the search for the unknown and in what can give them power over their brothers and sisters; for this, you enter into all that is contaminated by the Devil.

“Children, you wish to see beyond what the human creature can see, initiating the search for powers that only the Devil generates to keep you attentive to him and to his wickedness, causing you severe spiritual damage.

“Beloved children: WHAT YOU NEED IS CONVERSION, you do not need dates or occult powers to excel, what you need is conversion; and this you do not obtain from one moment to the next, but until the last breath of your life in which you will be fighting for that conversion.

“WHAT IS APPROACHING HUMANITY IN GENERAL IS SO STRONG AND SO VARIED, THAT WALKING IN CONVERSION WILL BE WHAT WILL GIVE YOU THE NECESSARY STRENGTH TO CONTINUE WITH FAITH AND THUS ATTAIN THE HELP OF MY HOUSE.

“The diseases that come to light are various and easily transmitted, so you will live again previous moments where homes went from being places of encounter and coexistence to being centers of work.

“Natural disasters continue to be a major scourge for people. New and unseen forms of wind appear which will destroy entire nations in a few minutes. Water will appear gushing out of the earth at a moment's notice without respite. The earth will burn as if fire descended from heaven. These are climactic moments caused by the proximity of what has been prophesied.

“FROM THIS DATE ONWARDS YOU FIND YOURSELVES IN THE MOMENTS WHERE WHAT YOU DO NOT EXPECT WILL TAKE PLACE.

“My beloved, you live from the unexpected. Be vigilant for not only because the sun will affect communications, but also because of the technological warfare in which you live. The economy of countries will be paralyzed; My children will be greatly affected. There will be no movement in places so that the economy of nations be maintained.

“MY CHURCH SUFFERS AND IS CONFUSED TO THE POINT OF NOT BEING ABLE TO DIFFERENTIATE BETWEEN WHAT IS CONTRARY TO THE FAITH AND WHAT IS REALLY MINE. The changes are not long in coming, they are so subtle that they will pass unnoticed by the majority.

“MY LAW IS ONE AND IT IS NOT SUBJECT TO MEN....MY LAW IS UNALTERABLE...

“Maintain inner peace, visit Me, adore Me, receive Me, know Me so that you may be able to differentiate between what is Mine and what is not Mine.

“Pray My children, pray for all mankind. Pray My children, pray for faith to grow in you. Pray My children, pray, stay on the right path. Pray My children, pray that you recognize My Angel of Peace. Pray My children, pray, the moon will soon darken and will impact mankind with its effects.

“Beloved children, war is a product of human selfishness. Prepare yourselves for this sad event. Rest assured that I will not allow the Earth to be destroyed by man.

“Each one of you will have to examine yourselves and you will judge yourselves; therefore, I call you to prepare yourselves spiritually, for the Warning is soon.

“Stay on My Path, be My very Love. THE TIME HAS COME!

“I love you, I bless you, I protect you with Eternal Love.

“MAY MY BLESSING BE IN EACH OF YOU WHAT EACH OF YOU NEEDS AT THIS TIME TO CONTINUE ONWARD WITHOUT LOSING FAITH.

“I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

My Peace be in each of you the manifestation that I dwell in My children.” (End of quote.)

Below is the commentary of Luz de Maria on the above message:

“Brothers and sisters, Our Lord leads us to be on alert, especially on spiritual alert.

“We see that both war and some diseases are created by man. All in an effort to win this war between powers for technological supremacy.

“Brothers and sisters, to remain firm in the faith we are asked for a personal and permanent work of conversion to avoid confusion and falling into enemy hands.

“Let us be fraternal and give glory to God forever and ever. Amen.”