Outpatient cancer center to rise in Sto. Tomas

The country’s first outpatient cancer center is set to rise in the town of Sto. Tomas, Pampanga, said Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc.

Bondoc said the health facility will be located at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital Ambulatory Surgical and Multispecialty Center – Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (JASMC-BUCAS) in Barangay San Vicente.

The lawmaker added that the facility aims to provide "accessible and timely" medical services to cancer patients, not only in Pampanga’s fourth district but throughout the province.

“Napag-usapan po ang pagbubukas ng JBL Sto. Tomas Cancer Center bilang bahagi ng patuloy na pagsisikap na makapagbigay ng agarang lunas para sa mga pasyente,” Bondoc said, citing her coordination with Dr. Monserrat Chichioco and Sto. Tomas Mayor John Sambo.

The solon added that a CT scan unit has been installed and being used by patients at JASMC-BUCAS.

She also said a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) radiation machine worth ?350 million is expected to arrive in the latter part of 2026.

Meanwhile, construction of a chemotherapy center is scheduled to start within the year as part of efforts to expand cancer treatment services at JASMC-BUCAS.