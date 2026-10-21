Outstanding Angeles youths honored at AYLA 2026

The Angeles City government recognized outstanding young leaders and youth-led initiatives during the 2026 Angeleño Youth Leadership Awards (AYLA), themed “Ing Parul ning Kayanakan.”

The event was supported by Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II and led by the Angeles City Youth Development Office (ACYDO).

AYLA recognize young Angeleños who have demonstrated leadership, community involvement, and commitment to public service.

The awards covered various sectors, including good governance, active citizenship, education, health, environment, agriculture, peacebuilding, economic empowerment, social inclusion, and culture and the arts.

Recognition was also given to Sangguniang Kabataan leaders, youth organizations, Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners, and community- and school-based youth leaders.

AYLA 2026 also honored individuals who exemplified Angeleño excellence in leadership, sports, socio-civic engagement, youth development, science and technology, climate action, journalism, education, and other fields.

In his message, Lazatin emphasized that young people’s experiences, values, and decisions shape their future as leaders.