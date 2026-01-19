Over 500 mangroves planted in Masantol

The local government of Masantol, in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways, led the planting of 500 mangrove seedlings along the Sapang Marimla River recently.

Employees of the local government and national government agencies, as well as students, participated in the activity.

Mayor Danilo Guintu and other local officials led the volunteers during the event.

Municipal Administrator Jose Isagani Gonzales, Vice Mayor Liezle “Buday” Guintu, and members of the Sangguniang Bayan also participated in the mangrove planting.

Guintu said the project aims to help in preventing flooding and soil erosion in riverside communities.

“Alam po natin na ang bakawan ay kilala bilang natural na proteksyon sa mga ilog natin kaya simula pa noon, bakawan ang parati nating ititanim dito sa ating bayan,” said Guintu.

Aside from mangrove planting, the local government released 10,000 tilapia fingerlings into the river to support river rehabilitation and improve aquatic life.

Guintu said the fish will "help bring life to the river, and boost the livelihood of the fishermen."