Over 50,000 Volunteers Join SM Cares Coastal Cleanup Drives

SM Supermalls continues to advance its commitment to environmental sustainability with the successful rollout of its 2025 coastal cleanup initiatives, culminating in the youth-centered National Day for Youth Climate in Action: “Bayanihan with a Vibe” event held at SM By the Bay on November 23. This year-long campaign mobilized more than 50,000 youth and community volunteers, removing over 210,000 kilograms of waste from coastlines nationwide—one of the program’s biggest collective efforts to date.

Throughout 2025, SM Cares—the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls—led major marine conservation activities, including the World Oceans Day celebration in June, the International Coastal Cleanup in September, and sustained weekly cleanups in select malls. These initiatives continue to amplify public commitment to the #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign, strengthening SM’s advocacy for clean oceans and empowered communities.

“Caring for our coastlines goes beyond a clean-up activity—it’s a sustained commitment to the communities and future generations who depend on these waters. We’re inspired by the passion of the youth and volunteers who showed up all year. Their energy reminds us that when we come together, small acts can create waves of change,” said Engr. Liza Silerio, SM Cares Program Director for the Environment.

This year’s “Bayanihan with a Vibe” placed youth front and center, blending coastal cleanup activities with interactive learning and entertainment. Volunteers from youth organizations, community groups, local government units, partner NGOs, and SM employees participated in environmental education sessions, waste collection activities, and a DJ-led gathering that celebrated collective climate action. The event reinforced the message that young people play a critical role in shaping a more sustainable future, with SM Cares providing platforms that inspire them to lead meaningful change.

Across all of SM’s 2025 coastal cleanup efforts, the strong and diverse turnout—from students to families, local partners, and corporate volunteers—demonstrates the growing public commitment to the #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign. By integrating sustainability into both its corporate operations and community programs, SM Supermalls continues to build a culture of shared responsibility for the environment.

Every cleanup is a step toward a cleaner, greener Philippines. With thousands united under the spirit of bayanihan, SM Supermalls reaffirms its commitment to building a waste-free future—one coastline at a time. SM invites communities nationwide to join the #SMWasteFreeFuture movement and continue making waves for a sustainable tomorrow.