Over 600,000 DSWD UPLIFT beneficiaries to receive 3rd and 4th tranche digital payouts via GCash starting Nov. 6

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with GCash, is scheduled to credit the third and 4th tranches of cash aid to eligible beneficiaries with digital accounts under Group 2 of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) assistance starting November 6, 2026.

“Sa mga UPLIFT beneficiaries na kabilang sa Group 2 na pinili ang GCash, matatanggap ninyo ang 3rd and 4th tranches ng inyong cash aid na Php 4,000 simula ngayong Biyernes, November 6 sa pamamagitan ng inyong mga registered e-wallets o bank accounts,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, said on Thursday (November 5).

The digital disbursement initiative with GCash also comes as the government works to cushion the impact of the energy emergency on vulnerable families nationwide. By expanding access to digital channels, beneficiaries can receive succeeding assistance through a more convenient and accessible option, reducing the need to spend additional time and resources accessing government support.

“Sa pamamagitan ng digital payout, wala nang gastos sa pamasahe, wala nang pila, at hindi na kailangang mag-absent o umalis sa trabaho para lang makakuha ng ayuda. Mas maraming oras para sa pamilya at mas nagagamit nang buo ang ayuda para sa pagkain at iba pang pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan,” pahayag ni Chai Alano, GCash Vice President and Head of Integrated Ecosystem Partnerships. (Through digital payout, there are no transportation expenses, no long queues, and no need to miss work or leave job responsibilities just to receive cash assistance. Beneficiaries have more time for family, and the assistance can be fully utilized for food and other daily essentials.)

On the other hand, those without GCash accounts or any registered digital wallets or bank accounts will still receive their cash assistance via manual payout from November 2 to 30.

“Kung kayo ay nasa Group 2 ngunit hindi nakapag-rehistro ng bank account o e-wallet account, kabilang po kayo sa mga mabibigyan sa pamamagitan ng manual payout,” the DSWD spokesperson explained. (If you are part of Group 2 but were unable to register a bank account or e-wallet account, you will be included among those who will receive their assistance through manual payout.)

“Mangyari lamang na hintayin ang official announcement sa DSWD Facebook page para sa payout schedule at venue kung saan isasagawa ang manual payout,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao added. (Please wait for the official announcement on the DSWD Facebook page regarding the payout schedule and the venue where the manual payout will be conducted.)

The DSWD official also reminds the public who have questions or inquiries to get information only from authorities or from the official social media accounts and website of the Department.

The Group 2 beneficiaries are composed of poor and near-poor households identified through the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS).

The DSWD spokesperson also cautioned the public against circulating fake news and scammers exploiting the implementation of the UPLIFT program.

“Muli po ay pinag-iingat namin ang ating mga kababayan na huwag magbibigay ng inyong mga personal na information at banking account details sa mga kahina-hinalang mensahe na inyong natanggap via social media o text messages. Lahat po ng mga opisyal na anunsyo ay manggagaling lamang sa mga verified channels ng ahensya,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao stressed.

(Once again, we remind everyone to exercise caution and refrain from sharing personal information and banking account details in response to suspicious messages received through social media or text messages. All official announcements will come exclusively from the agency’s verified channels.)

The partnership demonstrates how digital financial services can make social protection more accessible while helping beneficiaries take greater control of their financial assistance.

As of November 4, more than 1.7 million households under Group 2 have already received the first tranche of UPLIFT assistance.

In accordance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive, the UPLIFT cash assistance provides support to low-income Filipino families as part of the national government’s ongoing, sustained support to vulnerable sectors impacted by inflation and rising fuel costs.