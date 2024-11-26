Over 800 illegal guns seized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A total of 842 illegal firearms were confiscated across Central Luzon from October 1 to November 23, 2024.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of Police Regional Office III, said the seizure of the guns is part of the campaign against loose firearms.

He said 832 were short firearms, while 10 were light weapons.

Maranan explained that 280 of these guns were seized during the serving of search warrants and checkpoints.

Another 153 firearms were voluntarily surrendered by owners, and 409 were recovered through the Revitalized Katok program.

The campaign also led to the arrest of 239 individuals for violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, Maranan added.

He assured the public that the regional police will continue its efforts against the proliferation of loose firearms to strengthen security and maintain peace and order in the region.

“Illegal firearms pose a serious threat to public safety as they are often used by criminals for unlawful activities. We urge the public to report individuals in possession of or selling illegal firearms. Gun owners are also encouraged to renew their licenses to avoid police action. For those who surrender their firearms, we issue acknowledgment receipts for safekeeping,” Maranan said.