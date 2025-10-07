Over 800 multisport athletes join Titan Weekend in Clark

Legends among Titans

Raymund Torio of Team Go For Gold Philippines once again dominated the competition, securing back-to-back victories following his impressive win at the inaugural Titan 77.7 Malaysia just two months ago, solidifying his reputation as one of the Titans' elite.

Meanwhile, Raji Detera of Five Star Multisport also claimed a remarkable back-to-back victory, defending her title as the female long-distance champion after her triumph in last year’s race.

The 1st place winners in each age group category of the full-distance race have earned a guaranteed slot to compete in the next Titan 77.7 Malaysia, set for September 26, 2026, in Kuala Langat—offering an exclusive opportunity to race among Asia’s best in one of the region’s premier multisport events.

The Titan Jr. sprint distance event, consisting of a 4km run, 25km bike, and a final 4km run, showcased fierce competition from rising stars and multisport enthusiasts alike.

Leading the charge for the men was Jeric Balanag of Team Royal Manila, who excelled in the Titan Jr. Sprint, while Tricia Cruz-Bautista from ArmyNavy SouthTri Team dominated the women’s sprint category with a strong performance.

An International Race Brand

Titan also showcased its international appeal, attracting duathletes not only from across the Philippines but also from countries including Denmark, Great Britain, India, Ireland, Israel, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and the USA.

These athletes converged in Clark seeking to test their mettle and dominate the toughest duathlon in Asia.

"This year's Titan weekend is bigger than ever. With the support of several event sponsors and partners, we have successfully mounted a challenging yet safe event despite the demanding distances involved. We extend our sincere gratitude to all the athletes and participants who pushed their limits and made this event a resounding success," Race Director Jumbo Tayag said.

This event was made possible through the support of sponsors and partners, including Whey King Supplements Philippines, Nepo Center, The BCDA Group, Visit Clark, New Clark City, Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, Filinvest New Clark City, On Philippines, Dan's Bike Shop, Unison Bikes, Specialized Philippines, 3006 Craft Brewery, Booster C Energy Shot, Stretch Lab Ph, Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, Hyperice, Suunto, iPlungePH, Get Pica, Magene Philippines, R. Lapid's Premium Chicharon, and Clark Water.

Go Race PH thanked their supporters and sponsors for their dedication to make Titan weekend a landmark event on the Philippines’ multisport calendar.

Go Race PH is a premier sports event organizer dedicated to delivering high-quality multisport races across the Philippines. Committed to fostering a vibrant sports community, Go Race PH creates events that inspire athletes of all levels to race their game and achieve their personal best.

Go Race PH said it remains committed to hosting safe, exciting, and well-organized events that showcase the beautiful terrains and vibrant culture of the Philippines.

For more information, visit https://goclarkph.com/.