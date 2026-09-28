Overstressed beams, piles caused AC building collapse

A fact-finding task force disclosed that overstressed beams and piles are one of the factors that caused the collapse of an underconstruction building in Balibago, Angeles City.

During a press conference on Friday, September 25, the task force provided details on the possible causes of the structure collapse after reviewing technical assessments, structural models, documents, site inspections, and laboratory test results.

Lawyer Darwin Reyes, spokesperson of the task force, said the final conclusions indicate that overstressing of the columns and piles was the primary cause of the building collapse.

Structural analysis showed that the columns and piles exceeded their load-bearing capacity. Their sizes, quantity, and material properties were reportedly insufficient for the loads they were designed to carry, the task force disclosed.

The investigation also found that the columns were designed primarily for gravity loads, while lateral displacement in both directions should also have been taken into consideration.

Other contributing factors included changes in the original building design and additions of structural frames and members during construction.

The task force said steel beams and additional floor framing were added, increasing the structural load without being incorporated into the original design.

Other construction methods and detailing errors were also identified as factors that contributed to the structural failure.

Meanwhile, 57 workers were affected by the contractor's labor violations, including nonpayment and underpayment of wages, rest-day premiums, and holiday pay. The total monetary deficiencies amounted to ?1,102,798.50.

Several Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) violations were also identified including safety controls, permits, inspections, safety personnel, training, supervision, and worker welfare facilities.

Administrative fines reached ?10,324,000, including penalties related to alleged misrepresentation or inauthentic safety and first-aid certificates.

Reyes said the financial liability under the DOLE Order amounted to ?11,426,798.50, consisting of workers’ monetary claims and OSH administrative fines.

The City Government of Angeles said it spent ?9,676,850.13 for rescue, search and retrieval, and clearing operations.

Joining Reyes during the press briefing was Lawyer Noel Luzung, administrator of the local government. (via Charlene Cayabyab & Tristan Jingco