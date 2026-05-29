Owner of collapsed building to cooperate in probe: mayor

The owner of the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago has expressed willingness to cooperate in the ongoing investigation, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said during a press briefing on Thursday, May 28.

Lazatin said the owner contacted a city official who later relayed the message to the local government.

The mayor said the owner assured authorities that they are prepared to provide documents, reports, and permits needed to aid investigators.

Lazatin added that a press briefing involving the owner and other concerned parties is expected in the coming days to ensure transparency in the investigation.

When asked why the alleged owner surfaced only several days after the incident, Lazatin said the individual had just returned from a trip in Japan.

The mayor also confirmed that the owner and contractor said they would help shoulder the expenses and other needs of the victims.

During the briefing, it was initially mentioned that the owner was “Earnest Jackson Lim.

Lazatin later clarified that the architect being identified is Joel Young, while Joel Cu is allegedly the owner of Golden Years Construction and Steel Works Corporation.

The under-construction building collapsed on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

As of Friday, May 29, authorities have recovered six bodies from the collapsed structure.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Central Luzon said at least 14 more individuals are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue, and retrieval operations remain ongoing. | via Tristan Jingco