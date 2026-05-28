P1-M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Candaba

More than P1-million worth of shabu was seized by police during a buy-bust operation conducted in Candaba town on Tuesday night, May 26.

The illegal drugs were confiscated from two individuals, a 66-year-old man from Mexico town and 30-year-old construction worker from San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan.

The two suspects were identified as high-value individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

Police were able to seize around 155 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P1,054,000 during the operation.

Personnel of the Pampanga Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Police Intelligence Unit (PIU), the Candaba Municipal Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 3 conducted the anti-drugs operation.