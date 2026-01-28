P1.068-M kush seized in Clark

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized some P1.068 million worth of high-grade marijuana or kush weighing 712 grams at the Port of Clark.

The BOC Port of Clark and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs said the illegal shipment from California, USA arrived in the Philippines during the second week of January and bound for Batangas.

The parcel was flagged by the X-ray Inspection Project due to suspicious images and prompted a physical examination conducted by Customs examiners.

The plastic bag contained dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be marijuana.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory chemical analysis confirmed the presence of marijuana, classified as a dangerous drug under RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), as amended.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued against the shipment for violating Section 118(g), Section 119(d), and Section 1113 paragraphs (f), (i), and (l) (3) and (4) of RA 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), in relation to RA 9165.