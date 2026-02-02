P10M convention center in Minalin inaugurated

The Provincial Government of Pampanga, in partnership with the Municipal Government of Minalin, inaugurated the newly renovated Minalin Multi-Purpose Convention Center (MMCC) in Barangay Sta. Rita.

The provincial government said it allotted P10-million for the facility.

The upgraded convention center now features a centralized air-conditioning system, two private rooms, two office rooms, and two comfort rooms, enhancing its capacity to host public events and community activities.

Capitol officials said the project fulfills the commitment of Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda to improve public infrastructure in the municipality.

Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit expressed gratitude to the provincial government for funding the renovation of the former convention center.

In recognition of the support, the municipal government unveiled a marker acknowledging the financial assistance provided by the provincial government.

“Mabilis pu ing progresu king miyayabe tamu ngan pu. Ikami pung leaders yu misasaup kami pu. Itang linub ku pu me-amaze ku eke pu akilala ining multipurpose convention center tamu pu. Ngeni pu apagmaragul tane pu,” Pineda said.

The inauguration and blessing ceremony was held on January 29, 2026, and coincided with the turnover of e-bikes to Barangay Health Workers and the distribution of free maintenance medicines to senior citizens.

Also present during the event were Senator Lito Lapid, TIEZA Chief Operating Officer and former Governor Mark Lapid, Congresswoman Anna York Bondoc, 4th District Board Member Kaye Naguit, and other officials.