P11-M classroom building inaugurated in Mexico town

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda led the inauguration of a newly-constructed two-storey classroom building at the Pandacaqui Resettlement Elementary School in the town of Mexico on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The P11 million school building is a provincial government project which started in March 25 last year, during Pineda's term as governor.

The Capitol said the facility consists of six classrooms with comfort rooms, chairs and tables.

The provincial government selected the school to address the need for more classrooms due to its large student population and to reduce shifting schedules.

Pineda said the project is intended "to provide students with adequate classroom space so that teachers may conduct their classes better."

Barangay Captain Romeo Timbol and school principal Evangelina Camiling thanked the provincial government for responding to the needs of the school through the construction of the new building.