P120-M allotted for NLEX Sto. Tomas interchange

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some P120 million has been allocated by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the construction of a new North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) interchange in Sto. Tomas town, Pampanga province.

DBM Undersecretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the project will be funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) recently approved the construction of the interchange.

The structure will connect NLEX to the western side of Pampanga and portions of Bataan.

The project was implemented to decongest traffic at the San Fernando Interchange and Jose Abad Santos Avenue, also known as the Olongapo-Gapan Road.

The NLEX-Sto. Tomas Interchange is located in Barangay Sto. Rosario which is accessible through the MacArthur Highway.

The TRB added that the interchange will boost economic development once the Sto. Tomas Interchange is connected to the Lubao-Guagua-Sasmuan-Minalin-Sto.Tomas Bypass Road project.

The project is being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Recently, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio Singson, TRB Executive Director Alvin Carullo, Department of Public Works and Highways Region III Assistant Regional Director Melquiades Sto. Domingo, Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc, and Sto. Tomas Mayor Johnny Sambo led the memorandum of agreement signing for the project.