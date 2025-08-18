P126M road project in Clark completed

A newly upgraded road, leading to the Clark International Airport and the future Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center, is expected to ease traffic and support development inside the Clark Freeport.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera said the state-owned firm recently

completed a P 126-million improvement project along Prince Balagtas Avenue, covering a 3.8-kilometer northbound stretch.

The road features a dual carriageway, sidewalks, drainage system, curbs and gutters, a designated bike lane, streetlights, and thermoplastic road markings.

The CDC said the intersection at Panday Pira Road was also reconfigured into a roundabout to improve traffic

flow, particularly for trucks exiting a nearby quarry.

“This avenue leads to the Clark International Airport and the upcoming Clark Multi-Specialty Medical

Center,” said Devanadera.

“This is a project not only for Clark as an eco-zone, but also for the surrounding community. It supports

mobility for locators, investors, residents, and visitors,” she added.

CDC Construction Management Division Manager Rogelio Magat said the work included the reinforcement of

utility poles, relocation of the 69 kV transmission line, and transfer of Marcos Village gate to prevent traffic obstruction.

An ongoing Clark North Gate project along the same avenue is also expected to enhance security at the Freeport’s entrance, the CDC said.

The newly-upgraded road is expected to reduce congestion and improve accessibility for locators, workers, and

nearby communities.