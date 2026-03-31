P1.2B retirement resort to rise in Clark Freeport

A P1.2-billion retirement resort project is expected to drive new investment activity in Clark Freeport.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said it forged a lease agreement with Donggwang Clark Corporation in connection with the project.

The Supplemental Lease Agreement (SLA) was signed on March 30, 2026 at the Clark Visitors Center by officials CDC and Donggwang. It covers the development of a 4.9-hectare property for the Legacy Heights Community, a retirement and wellness-oriented project targeting both local and foreign retirees.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said the project supports the agency’s direction to strengthen Clark’s position as a destination for wellness and retirement investments.

“This is a good project for senior citizens. You must always make the business relevant to your clientele,” Devanadera said.

The agreement signing was led by Devanadera and Donggwang Clark Corporation (DCC) President Ernesto Gorospe.

The project will feature senior-friendly residential units integrated with healthcare and support services.

The proponents are also planning to include rehabilitation and wellness facilities and hospitality-driven services designed for long-term stays.

Once operational, the facility is expected to generate employment opportunities and contribute to the expansion of Clark’s tourism and services sector, the CDC said.