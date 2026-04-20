P12M pickleball facility to open in Clark Freeport

Pickleball and other racket sport enthusiasts will soon have a dedicated venue in Clark following the signing of a P12-million lease agreement between the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Bandjag Sports & Leisure Inc.

The firm is set to develop a former warehouse into Clark Pickleball+, a purpose-built pickleball and paddle sports facility.

CDC President Agnes VST Devanadera and Bandjag Sports & Leisure Inc. President Renato Ocampo Tayag III formalized the 10-year agreement on April 14 at the Clark Visitors Center.

The facility will be located at the former Clark Trading Warehouse along Centennial Road, fronting Deco Central.

The 8,443-square-meter leased area includes 3,818 square meters of existing structure and 4,625 square meters of open space, allowing a combination of indoor courts, outdoor areas, and community-oriented amenities.

Devanadera said the project aligns with CDC’s vision of integrating sports, recreation, and lifestyle components into Clark’s growth strategy.

“We are creating a different brand for Clark, where sports, light manufacturing, restaurants, and community spaces come together,” she said.

“Clark is the right place for everybody, and that is why we are pleased that a pickleball facility is finally opening here,” Devanadera added.

Once completed, Clark Pickleball+ will feature eight public courts, a central tournament court for competitive play and organized events, and a basketball court that can be transformed into four additional pickleball courts.

The facility will also include a private pickleball court, dedicated spaces for table tennis and other paddle sports, a café and pro shop, locker rooms, and flexible multipurpose areas for coaching, training, community events, and corporate activities.

The venue will cater to beginners, recreational players, and competitive athletes, while also serving as a hub for tournaments, clinics, and group programs.

Architect Gilbert Medina, one of the incorporators of Bandjag Sports & Leisure Inc., said Clark Pickleball+ is envisioned as more than a sports facility, positioning it as a platform for promoting healthy living, community engagement, and sports tourism.

“Our goal is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone, across all ages, while creating a space that brings families and communities together,” Medina said.

The Philippine Pickleball Federation and local sports reports note that pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, has gained steady popularity in the Philippines since its introduction in 2016.

Pickleball attracts players of all age groups due to its accessibility and its unique blend of elements from tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

Once operational, CDC said Clark Pickleball+ is expected to serve residents, workers, and visitors in the Freeport, strengthening Clark’s live-work-play environment and positioning the area as an emerging hub for sports and active lifestyles in Central Luzon.