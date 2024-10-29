P131.8M agri damages recorded in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The recent onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine resulted in P131,887,953.13 worth of damages to rice crops in Pampanga, according to the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

The office at the same time disclosed that high-value crops amounting to P1,325,016 were destroyed by the typhoon.

Santa Ana town reported the greatest number of damaged rice crops at P39,186,542 followed by Apalit town at P27,316,400 and San Simon town at P15,784,500.

Arayat town also reported some P10,685,351 worth of damages to their rice crops.

Candaba town sustained some P14,304,794 worth of damage.

Pampanga’s fisheries sector also sustained P2,779,200 worth of damages in Sasmuan town and P144,581,776 in Minalin.

"Kristine" also destroyed livestock farms in Minalin and Apalit town with damages reaching P576,100 and P88,800, respectively.