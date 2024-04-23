P13.2M new classrooms opened in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY--Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. recently led the inspection of the P13.2-million newly repaired and constructed buildings in two public schools here.

The ceremony marked the completion of the new one-storey building with three classrooms at the Enrica Sandico Elementary School in Pulung Maragul worth P6,600,999.28 million.

Another project include the repair and improvement of four classrooms in a 2-storey building in Sto. Rosario Elementary School, amounting to P6,599,999.58.

The said buildings were funded from the city's Special Education Fund.

Joining Lazatin during the ceremony are Vice Mayor Vicenta Vega-Cabigting and councilors Arvin Suller, JC Parker-Aguas, Dan Lacson Jesus Sangil, Marino Bañola, Alexander Indiongco, Raco Del Rosario, Edu Pamintuan, and Cris Cortez.

Lazatin said "the classrooms will provide relief in accommodating students, reliving the city's commitment to giving the best and conducive learning environment for the students."

Each classroom, finished in just nearly three to four months, already has its own comfort room.

Schools Division Office-Angeles City Superintendent Edgard Domingo thanked Lazatin for considering the comfort of the students.