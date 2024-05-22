P1.3M shabu seized in Bulacan province

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Some P1.3-million worth of suspected shabu were seized recently by Bulacan police in Meycauayan town.

Colonel Relly Arnedo, Bulacan Police director, said his men seized 10 sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing 205 grams.

Five suspects were arrested during the operation conducted by the Meycauayan City Police Station in coordination with Special Operations Unit 3 and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group.

The suspects were taken to the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit for examination.

Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165 are being prepared against the suspects, authorities said.