P13M shabu seized in CL

Authorities confiscated P13 million worth of suspected shabu in numerous operations in Central Luzon this week.

In Pampanga, "Jamil," 43, "Roel," 41, and "Arnold," 43, were arrested by operatives of the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City, Pampanga on Wednesday.

Confiscated from the three suspects were three bags containing 1,000 grams of shabu, with an estimated value of P6.8 million.

A day before this, a man identified only as "Mel Mel" was arrested, and 180.5 grams of shabu worth P1.23 million was confiscated by police in an operation in Barangay San Benito in Dinalupihan, Bataan.

On Thursday, June 12, elements of Zambales police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated 755 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P5,134,000.

The suspects are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.