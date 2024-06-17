P1.4-M shabu seized in City of San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Over P1.4-million shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation launched by the city police recently.

The operation was conducted by the Intelligence and Special Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the local police in Barangay San Juan.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, chief of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said the illegal drugs were confiscated from a 55-year-old man identified with his alias “Tom.”

Some 210 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P1,428,000 were recovered during the operation.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) were filed against the suspect.