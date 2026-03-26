P1.68-M smuggled cigarettes seized

Authorities have confiscated some P1.68 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Bataan recently.

Personnel of the Bataan Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Bataan Police Provincial Office, in coordination with the Orion Municipal Police Station and the Bureau of Customs, conducted the buy-bust operation in Sitio Araro, Barangay San Vicente, Orion town on March 21, 2026.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of seven master case boxes of RGD cigarettes and 20 master case boxes of Modern cigarettes, with a total value of P1,687,500.

Police said a 58-year-old woman was arrested during the operation.

Authorities are preparing criminal complaints against the suspect for violation of Republic Act 8424, or the Tax Reform Act of 1997.