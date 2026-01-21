P1.6M unregistered drinks seized in San Simon town

More than P1.6 million worth of unregistered energy and chocolate milk drinks were seized from a warehouse in San Simon town on Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

Authorities recovered 1,124 cases of energy drinks and 3,052 boxes of chocolate milk drinks with an estimated value of P1.169 million during the operation.

Five Chinese nationals were arrested for alleged illegal manufacture and distribution of food products not registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The PNP said the seized beverages pose health risks to consumers.

The products are now under the custody of the PNP pending investigation and legal proceedings.

Police said the operation was conducted following information regarding a widespread sale of unregistered food products in the area.

Cases for violation of Republic Act 9711 or the FDA Act of 2009, as well as the Philippine Immigration Act, are being prepared against the arrested foreign nationals.