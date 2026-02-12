P1.6M-worth of uncertified steel bars in Nueva Ecija

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has seized ?1.6-million worth of uncertified deformed steel bars from a wholesale hardware store in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija.

The DTI said 12,525 units of rebars were sealed for lack of Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) certification marks.

The products did not bear the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) stickers.

The operation was led by the DTI Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) in coordination with DTI Region 3.

A Notice of Violation (NOV) was issued to the firm, directing it to submit a written explanation within 48 hours.

The FTEB said deformed steel bars are covered by mandatory certification to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.

The bureau warned that uncertified steel products may pose risks to life and property when used in construction projects.

The enforcement activity forms part of the DTI’s E-Kalasag Project, which aims to strengthen monitoring and enforcement efforts nationwide.

The DTI said it seized 98,947 pieces of deformed steel bars worth P24 million across the country in 2025, in coordination with field offices, steel manufacturers, and industry partners.