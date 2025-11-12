P170-K shabu seized in Mabalacat City

Operatives of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) and anti-narcotics agents seized P170,000 worth of shabu and arrested two individuals in a buy-bust operation conducted on November 11, 2025, in Barangay Dapdap, Mabalacat City.

The joint operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Mabalacat City Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 3.

Authorities said about 25 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from the suspects, who are now facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, commended the coordination of local police and PDEA agents.

He said the operation "reflects the sustained campaign against illegal drugs in Pampanga."

“Each operation is proof that law and order prevail. Together, we are making Pampanga safer, one arrest at a time,” Marcelo added.