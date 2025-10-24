P1M ‘shabu’ seized in Mabalacat City

More than ₱1-million worth of shabu were seized during an anti-drug operation conducted by the Mabalacat City police, on Wednesday, October 22.

Lieutenant Colonel Efren David, chief of Mabalacat City Police Station, said the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the local police, launched the operation in Barangay Dau.

The anti-drug sting led to the arrest of two suspects --- “Lodu,” identified as a high-value target, and his cohort, “Man.”

The city police confiscated from the suspects 150 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of ₱1,020,000.

The duo, who were detained at the Mabalacat City Police Station, are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.