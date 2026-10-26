P1M unregistered canned meat seized in Angeles City

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized more than ?1 million worth of unregistered Korean luncheon meat products from a warehouse in Barangay Cutcut in Angeles City on Thursday, October 22.

The CIDG Angeles City Field Unit, together with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Region 3, confiscated assorted brands of luncheon meat valued at ?1,040,040 during the operation.

Authorities said the products were not registered with the FDA and did not conform to food quality and safety standards.

A 17-year-old minor, who was caught selling the products, was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for appropriate action.

A criminal complaint was filed against the warehouse owner, who remains at large.

The CIDG said the sale, distribution, importation and transfer of food products without the required FDA registration and authorization are prohibited under Republic Act 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.

The agency added that unregistered food products bypass regulatory evaluation, preventing authorities from guaranteeing their quality and safety.

The agency urged consumers to check product labels and verify FDA registration through its online verification portal at verification.fda.gov.ph before purchasing or consuming food products.