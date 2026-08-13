P200M mixed-use property to rise at New Clark City

A P200-million mixed-use commercial property is set to rise in New Clark City with the construction of the D11 Super Station.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Double 11 Properties Corporation recently led a ground-breaking ceremony, marking the start of construction for the project’s first phase.

BCDA said the two-hectare land inside the NCC is part of its long-term lease agreement with Double 11 Properties.

The company has committed P200 million for the project, with P100 million allocated for the first one-hectare phase and another P100 million for the second phase.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said projects like the D11 Super Station will help in providing commercial and mobility infrastructure needed as New Clark City continues to grow.

Double 11 Properties President Romeo Siccion said the development is designed to serve residents, workers, motorists and visitors.

Targeted for completion in 2027, the D11 Super Station will feature restaurants, retail stores, EV charging facilities and other commercial spaces.

The project is expected to create jobs, attract businesses and m expand commercial services in New Clark City and surrounding communities.