P20.94B NGCP project in Bataan inaugurated

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr led the inauguration of the 20.94 billion Energy Project of National Significance by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) in Bataan over the weekend.

The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose 500 kilovolts transmission line, located at the Hermosa Substation in Bataan, features 395 transmission towers, 275.6 circuit kilometers of overhead lines, two new substations and a total substation capacity of 2,000 megavolt-amperes.

The NGCP said the project is critical in ensuring the reliability and sustainability of the power grid, and stabilizing power transmission services in Luzon.

The power firm added that the project provides a new high voltage link capable of transmitting a total of 8,000MW of power from power plants in Bataan and in Zambales.

The NGCP said the line is ready to serve and improve the power transmission service to 59 million households and other power consumers in Luzon.