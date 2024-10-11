P227M Bulacan flyover opened to motorists

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The new four-lane Guiguinto flyover at the intersection of Plaridel Arterial Bypass Road and Guiguinto-Balagtas in Barangay Tiaong, Bulacan province opened to motorists on Thursday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the infrastructure dubbed Flyover No. 1, bypasses an intersection in Guiguinto town near the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Balagtas Exit.

It is part of the newly widened 12.5-kilometer road section under contract packages 1 and 2 of the Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase 3.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the P227 million Guiguinto flyover will allow smoother traffic flow for motorists plying the area.

"The project aims to facilitate smoother traffic flow for thousands of daily commuters and cargo vehicles, particularly those connecting to the NLEX and the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway, commonly known as Daang Maharlika," Bonoan said.

The newly constructed flyover and widened road are expected to accommodate around 15,000 vehicles daily, providing motorists with a more efficient route and reducing travel time across Bulacan.

The infrastructure will also contribute to the economic development of Guiguinto and adjacent towns in the province, the DPWH said.