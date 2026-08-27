P2.29M illegal drugs seized in Mabalacat

More than P2.29 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in a police operation conducted in Mabalacat City on Wednesday, August 26.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of Police Regional Office III (PRO 3), said the operation was initially set at the Clark Friendship Gate in Barangay Anunas, Angeles City.

However, the suspects changed the meeting place to The Sharp Clarkhills situated at Macapagal Village in Mabalacat City, where police operatives proceeded and carried out the operation.

Three suspects, including a "high-value drug personality," were arrested.

A fourth suspect, a Korean national, managed to escape and remains the subject of follow-up operations.

Police recovered ecstasy tablets, ketamine, marijuana vape cartridges, Kpods containing liquid ketamine, and a bottle of “Happy Water.”

The seized items were estimated to be worth P2.29 million, police said

The operation was led by Police Station 4 of the Angeles City Police Office, with support from other police units in Central Luzon.

Police said charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.