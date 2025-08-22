P2.3-M ‘hot meat’ seized in Bulacan

Police seized about 12,500 kilograms of "double-dead" meat worth P2.3-million in Marilao, Bulacan on Wednesday, August 20.

Authorities said the trucks carrying the contraband were intercepted around 10:30 p.m. after barangay peacekeepers spotted the transfer of suspected “hot meat” from a wing van to a refrigerated truck.

The incident was reported to the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) and the Marilao police.

Seven individuals who were involved in the transfer of the said hot meat were arrested during the operation.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, director of Police Regional Office III, lauded the operatives and regulatory agencies for the operation.

He said the confiscated meat was turned over to the NMIS for proper disposal.

Criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9296, or the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines, are being prepared against the suspects before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Malolos, Bulacan, police said.