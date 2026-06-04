P2.38M ‘shabu’ seized in CSF

Some P2.38 million worth of shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation launched in Barangay San Jose in the City of San Fernando on June 1, 2026.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 3 (RPDEU3), Regional Special Operations Group 3 (RSOG3), San Fernando City Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 3.

The illegal drugs were recovered from a 45-year-old man listed as a High-Value Individual (HVI).

Authorities confiscated 350 grams of shabu amounting to P2.38 million.

Also recovered from the suspect were marked money, a cellular phone, and other pieces of evidence.

The suspect is now under police custody and expected to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.