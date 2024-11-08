P2.4-B 'fake' cigarettes seized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- An estimated P2.4 billion worth of counterfeit cigarettes, production equipment and raw materials were seized and 155 individuals were rescued by authorities in an operation conducted in San Rafael, Bulacan.

Brigadier General The Nicolas Torre, Philippine National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief, said the CIDG Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crime Unit (AFCCU) and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) raided "a large-scale illegal cigarette manufacturing plant" on November 6 and November 7.

The two-day raid was carried out under the authority of BIR Mission Order No. MS0201700024179.

Authorities said Bulacan is allegedly the main hub for the illegal production of counterfeit cigarettes, where some P1.24 billion worth of it, plus manufacturing equipment was seized.

The fake products are reportedly distributed to Valenzuela City, where a significant amount of illicit cigarette brands worth P1.158 billion were confiscated in three separate operations.

The raided plant has a capacity to produce 12.9 million cigarettes daily at P45 million per day.

The CIDG arrested foreign nationals identified as alias "Wu” in Bulacan, and alias “Yanliang,” “Rock,” “Zizhan,” “Zili,” and “Ziqiang” in Valenzuela.

The suspects were transferred to the AFCCU for documentation while confiscated pieces of evidence remained under the custody of the BIR.

The CIDG said the suspects now face charges for violations under Republic Act (RA) 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 (as amended by RA 10364), and RA 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines).