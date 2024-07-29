P24.4M Lubao slope protection completed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a slope protection along the San Francisco Section of Patengle Creek in Lubao.

The 225-lineal meter infrastructure had a budget of P24.4-million under Flood Management Program, DPWH Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office Chief Gregorio Audea, Jr. said.

Audea said the project aims to reduce the risk of erosion and prevents landslides.

“The successful completion of this slope protection project significantly advances our ongoing efforts to manage flood risks, marking progress and sustainable development that aligns with our national development objectives,” Audea said.

He added that the structure will complement the ongoing flood management initiatives of the department.

Audea said it will enhance the infrastructure's resilience and community safety in Lubao.

It is also expected to support long-term environmental protection and local economic growth.