P247K unregistered beauty products seized in Angeles

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Angeles City Field Unit, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) intelligence unit recently conducted a raid at a beauty cliinic along Mc Arthur Highway, Balibago, Angeles City that resulted in the arrest of three women suspects, including a Vietnamese,

The firm was suspected of violating Republic Act 9711 (Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009).

Authorities confiscated assorted unregistered products including injectable skincare, whitening creams, hair care treatments, vitamins and supplements, chemical peeling agents, herbal products and other medical supplies with an estimated value of PhP 247,250.

Major General Robert Morico II, Director of CIDG, stated that the arrested suspects, “Phan”, female, Vietnamese, manager of the beauty shop; and her employees “Aida”and “Kim” were caught selling beauty products that are not duly registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The clinic failed to show a License to Operate (LTO), rendering their operation illegal.

According to Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the “Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009”, Morico said "the State protects and promotes the right to health of the Filipino people; and enhances its regulatory capacity, strengthens its capability with regard to the inspection, licensing and monitoring of establishments, and the registration and monitoring of health products."

The manufacture, importation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer of health and food products without the required authorization from the appropriate agency is prohibited, he added. (RGN)