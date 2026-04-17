P25 million at stake in Jagat real-life coin hunt

Jagat is adding even more excitement for those out and about on the Philippines’ busy, sweltering sidewalks with the Easter Sunday Treasure Hunt, slated from April 5 to April 26.

If players find special coins related to this new event, they have a chance to win exciting prizes, such as iPhone 17s, a BYD car worth P1.5 million, and fuel vouchers, among others.

Make no mistake, though, the Jagat Coin Hunt is not just a solo experience. Players are encouraged to invite their friends for a safer, more fun, and more efficient hunting experience.

Combining real-world exploration with social interaction, Jagat aims to keep users connected with friends and explore more ways to socialize through features like real-time location sharing and footprint tracking.