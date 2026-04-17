P25 million at stake in Jagat real-life coin hunt

Innovative map-based social platform Jagat is taking the spirit of the Easter Sunday Treasure Hunt over the holidays straight to the real and busy streets of the Philippines with Coin Hunt, its newest and most exciting event to date.
Since launching its interactive event on February 25, Jagat is giving away around P25 million in prizes for Coin Hunt nationwide.
With Coin Hunt, players only need to register at Jagat and check the map for coins scattered near familiar neighborhoods and area landmarks. These in-app coins contain clues that help players find their real-world location.
Should the players find the coins and complete the corresponding tasks, they can redeem their rewards in the app.
As of April 16, more than 800,000 players across Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao have already joined the exhilarating real-world search for precious prize coins, but the fun does not stop there.
Jagat is adding even more excitement for those out and about on the Philippines’ busy, sweltering sidewalks with the Easter Sunday Treasure Hunt, slated from April 5 to April 26.
If players find special coins related to this new event, they have a chance to win exciting prizes, such as iPhone 17s, a BYD car worth P1.5 million, and fuel vouchers, among others.
Make no mistake, though, the Jagat Coin Hunt is not just a solo experience. Players are encouraged to invite their friends for a safer, more fun, and more efficient hunting experience.
Combining real-world exploration with social interaction, Jagat aims to keep users connected with friends and explore more ways to socialize through features like real-time location sharing and footprint tracking.