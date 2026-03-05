P25M smuggled footwear seized in Apalit: PRO-3

Personnel of the Police Regional Office in Region 3 (PRO-3) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) Intelligence and Investigation Service – Enforcement and Security Service raided on Wednesday (March 4, 2026) a warehouse in Barangay Calantipe, Apalit, Pampanga.

Authorities seized some P25 million worth of smuggled "Crocs" footweat.

The raiding team armed with a "Letter of Authority" issued by the BOC confiscated the contraband after the owner of the warehouse failed to present legal documents for the goods.

The operation was conducted by elements of the CIIS-ESS based in Limay, Bataan, in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Unit of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, Regional Special Operations Group of the PRO-3 and the Apalit Municipal Police Station.

The operating teams coordinated with barangay officials before implementing the inspection.

After repeated call-outs and knocks yielded no response, the team, in the presence of barangay officials, forcibly opened the warehouse to implement the authority.

Inside the facility, authorities discovered assorted footwear bearing patents and markings of the “CROCS” brand worth ₱25 million. |RGN