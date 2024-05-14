P3.1-M marijuana intercepted in Clark

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — More than P3-million worth of suspected ‘kush’ were intercepted by authorities at the Port of Clark on May 13.

Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark, and Philippine National Police said the high-grade type of marijuana emanated from the USA and arrived at the Port of Clark last May 9, 2024.

The illegal drugs were contained in four plastic pouches and were declared as hooded sweat shirts, the PDEA reported.

Authorities were able to arrest the package consignee identified as Zintaro Uy during the controlled delivery operation in Antipolo conducted on Monday.

The suspect was reportedly aware about the content of the parcels and did not resist arrest when collared by the operating teams.

Approximately 1,900 grams of imported kush worth P3,135,000 was seized from the claimant.

The suspect is now facing a non-bailable offense for violation of Section 4 (importation of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.